Premier League action will take centre stage for GOtv viewers, with SuperSport featuring Round 21 matches from the 2023-24 season from Saturday 13 to Monday 15 January 2024.

GOtv now offers the Supa+ package, which will allow viewers greater access to the Premier League than ever before. Subscribe or upgrade to Supa+ to watch all the thrills and spills from England’s elite division.

A ‘mid-season break’ is provided for Premier League clubs with this round being broke up across two weekends, and thus only five matches will be played from Saturday to Monday.

The action opens on Saturday afternoon with a West London derby pitting Chelsea against Fulham at Stamford Bridge, while the evening of the same day presents a potential thriller at St James Park, as Newcastle United welcome champions Manchester City.

“You have to give them credit, they’re a top team and that’s why they win so much,” said Magpies manager Eddie Howe, who will be looking to avenge a 1-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium back in August 20223, when Julian Alvarez’s goal separated the teams.

Sunday is again split between the afternoon and evening, with the former match pitting Everton against Aston Villa at Goodison Park, before Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford.

Villans manager Unai Emery has overseen an impressive revolution at the Birmingham club, but wants to see his team continue the momentum they have built: “Let’s keep going. Even when we [lose a match] we were trying to send the same message: keep going, move on,” said the Spanish tactician.

The round closes out on Monday night with a relegation six-pointer between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor.

Clarets manager Vincent Kompany says he is determined to keep grinding and raise his team’s level in their fight for survival: “At this moment in time, I’m only concerned with one thing and that is the ability of this team to get to a better level. I’m only focused on us getting better performances and results,” said the Belgian.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 13 January

14:30: Chelsea v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League, SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:30: Newcastle United v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 14 January

16:00: Everton v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

18:30: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Monday 15 January

21:45: Burnley v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League