Antony scored one and assisted another as Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League table with a clinical win over Nottingham Forest who missed out on a chance to move out of the relegation zone.

The visitors deservedly went in front in the 32nd minute as Antony stabbed home after Forest keeper Keylor Navas had kept out Anthony Martial.

And Antony played through Diogo Dalot who slotted in United’s second with 14 minutes remaining.

The win puts United three points clear of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, who have played a game more than the Red Devils.

Forest, who could have gone three points clear of the drop with a win, stay 17th, inside the bottom three on goal difference.