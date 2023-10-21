Manchester City avoided a third consecutive Premier League defeat as two first-half goals secured victory over Brighton at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side had lost their previous two top-flight matches – away to Wolves and Arsenal – and have never recorded three consecutive league defeats under the Spaniard.

The defending champions showed their intent early on as Julian Alvarez opened the scoring after just seven minutes, floating an effort over the head of Brighton keeper Jason Steele after a delightful run and cut-back from Jeremy Doku.

Erling Halaand ended a run of three matches without a goal 10 minutes later as he pounced on a Carlos Baleba mistake in the middle of the park and sent a thunderous left-footed shot into the back of the net.

A more composed second half from the visitors saw Ansu Fati capitalise on a poor Manuel Akanji clearance inside the penalty area.

The goal made for a nervy final period as City clung on and Brighton pushed for an equaliser with City forced to see out stoppage time with 10 men when Akanji was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Doku was a constant threat throughout down the left-hand side, setting up Alvarez for the opener and twice going close with long-range curling efforts.

Argentine forward Alvarez had the opportunity for a second with a curling free-kick and Phil Foden was unlucky not to see his effort nestle in the top corner.

The victory moves City top of the Premier League before Arsenal face Chelsea later on Saturday.