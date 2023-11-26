Alejandro Garnacho smashed in a sensational goal-of-the-season contender as Manchester United beat Everton in the Toffees’ first game since their 10-point deduction.

Garnacho’s incredible third-minute effort silenced the fiery home faithful at Goodison Park, as fans vented their fury with anti-Premier League protests following their unprecedented sanction.

There looked to be no danger when Diogo Dalot dinked a cross into the box, but Garnacho had other ideas, taking a couple of steps back before leaping into the Merseyside sky and unleashing an unstoppable bicycle kick which sailed over Jordan Pickford and into the net.

The goal was the only chance that United created in the first half and Everton will be left wondering how they did not go in at least level at the break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the home side’s main culprit in their flurry of chances, drawing decent saves from Andre Onana and sending a gilt-edged opportunity with a free header over the bar.

United, without suspended manager Erik ten Hag on the touchline, had given a debut to impressive 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo and the midfielder made a superb clearance off the line to deny Dwight McNeil.

Everton were made to rue their numerous misses as Ashley Young was adjudged to have tripped Anthony Martial in the box and Marcus Rashford stepped up to confidently score the penalty.

Martial finished off a slick team move for United’s third as they moved up to sixth in the Premier League, while Everton are in significant trouble at the bottom end, in 19th position and five points from safety.