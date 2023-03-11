Dwight McNeil’s goal after 35 seconds was enough to earn Everton a priceless victory over Brentford to move out of the Premier League relegation places.

The Toffees started the day in 18th place but capitalised on teams around them failing to win, leaping two points and three places above the drop zone.

McNeil’s delightful strike with the first attack of the game gave the hosts the perfect start, rasping a finish across goal which nestled into the far corner.

Buoyed by a vocal crowd, the home side were swarming all over the Bees and created much the better chances with Demarai Gray seeing a second goal ruled out for handball by VAR.

Brentford looked to salvage something from the game but were not at their best, Ethan Pinnock having a header cleared off the line by McNeil and Kevin Schade heading wide at the far post as their 12-match unbeaten run ended.