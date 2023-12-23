Arsenal maintained their place at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Victory for either side would have put them top of the table at Christmas but they had to settle for a share of the points in an entertaining encounter.

Arsenal delivered the perfect start when defender Gabriel headed home from Martin Odegaard’s free-kick after only four minutes.

However, Liverpool regrouped and were level after 29 minutes when Mohamed Salah thrashed a finish high past Gunners keeper David Raya at his near post after collecting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s raking pass.

In between, Liverpool looked to be denied a clear penalty when Odegaard handled and after that Jurgen Klopp’s side had the better opportunities, although Arsenal were always a threat.

Substitute Harvey Elliott grazed the outside of the post while Alexander-Arnold wasted the best chance of the half when he blasted against the bar after Liverpool swamped Arsenal on the counter-attack.