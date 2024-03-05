Paul Tierney, who made a mistake in Liverpool’s win at Nottingham Forest, will not referee a game in the next round of Premier League matches.

However, he will be the video assistant referee (VAR) for Arsenal’s home game with Brentford on Saturday.

Tierney stopped play for a head injury to Reds defender Ibrahima Konate when Forest had possession in added time.

He restarted play by giving Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the ball and Darwin Nunez scored moments later.

The goal gave the visitors a 1-0 victory and came in the 99th minute – one minute and 50 seconds after the restart incident.

International Football Association Board rules state the game should have restarted with Forest possession from where they had the ball outside the box.

The decision did not lead directly to the goal, however, with Forest regaining possession before Nunez eventually scored the winner.

Forest players and staff surrounded Tierney after full-time and coach Steven Reid was shown a red card.

The City Ground club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis also pursued the officials all the way to the referee’s office.

Forest referee analyst Mark Clattenburg, who officiated in the Premier League for 13 years between 2004 and 2017, criticised Tierney’s decision.

“When [the ball was] given to the keeper, with Liverpool scoring afterwards, you can see why [Forest] are aggrieved,” said Clattenburg.

“I haven’t spoken to the referee – I’ll leave that to the club. I went to go into the referee’s dressing room [after the game] but he wouldn’t allow it.”

Singh Gill family makes more history

Referee Sunny Singh Gill is set to make Premier League history this weekend when he takes charge of Crystal Palace’s home game with Luton Town.

He will become the first British South Asian to referee a match in the competition.

It is another landmark moment for the Singh Gill family. His father Jarnail remains the first and only English Football League referee to wear a turban, officiating 150 matches between 2004 and 2010.

Meanwhile, his brother Bhupinder became the first Sikh-Punjabi to serve as a Premier League assistant referee when he ran the line in the match between Southampton and Nottingham Forest in January 2023.