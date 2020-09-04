The police in Anambra state have arrested a clergyman, identified as Uchenna Chukwuma, 21, for allegedly killing a 60-year-old native doctor, Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu, in Umusiome, Nkpor, on Thursday, September 3.

Haruna Mohammad, the spokesperson of the state police command, said men of the Ogidi divisional police station were alerted immediately after the incident occurred.

The suspect, Uchenna Chukwuma

Police detectives arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect who during interrogation, said he was sent by God to kill the deceased native doctor.

According to the police, the suspect said the native doctor was disturbing him spiritually and has not allowed him to progress financially.

The police spokesperson added that the victim was rushed to the Iyi Enu hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

His corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He said the machete used in perpetrating the crime was recovered as an exhibit and that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.