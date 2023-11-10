Parliament has called on Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to present a comprehensive briefing to the House concerning the recent shooting incident in Sege, Greater Accra Region, resulting in the tragic death of one person.

The altercation, stemming from a dispute between Ada residents and the salt mining company Electrochem Ghana, escalated into a shooting incident in Toflokpo, leading to one fatality and several injuries.

Following a statement by the Member of Parliament for the affected area condemning the incident, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu said the Interior Minister is required to appear before the House during the first week of December to provide updates on the matter.

He added that, the Minister’s briefing should disclose the identity of the person responsible for firing the shots that resulted in the fatality.

“I will direct the Minister for the Interior to brief the House about the incident, detailing how the violence transpired, and identifying those responsible for firing into the crowd, whether it was the police, the security forces, or individuals associated with the private company,” he announced.

He further added, “Following that briefing, if the Committee of Defence and Interior deems it necessary to conduct further investigations, we will provide appropriate guidance.”

RELATED: