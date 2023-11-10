The Accelerated Rural Development Organisation (ARDO), a non-governmental organization dedicated to rural community development in Ghana, has initiated comprehensive efforts to restore ecosystems impacted by climate change and global warming in the Guan District of the Oti Region.

The Executive Director of ARDO, Pascal Benson Atigah revealed that, the Guan District Assembly, in collaboration with the chiefs and people of Akpafu, Santrokofi, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL), is determined to establish a model climate-friendly district not only in the Oti Region but across Ghana to meet National Determine Contributions .

Mr. Atigah explained that, the organization plans to create and train community-level anti-carbon emission committees to develop community action plans for carbon emission reduction strategies.

As part of community sensitization, ARDO plans to raise 20,000 indigenous and drought-tolerant tree seedlings for planting around water bodies, degraded forest areas, sacred groves, and agroforestry.

Senior Research Guard with the Forestry Commission at the Jasikan Municipal Assembly, Awuvey Kenneth emphasized the Commission’s commitment to maintaining the landscape’s integrity to protect forest reserves from compromise.

For her part,the District Chief Executive for the area, , Janet Emefa Obro-Adibo assured the Assembly’s support for the fight against climate change.