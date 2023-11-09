The chief of Toflokpo in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra region, Nene Mayilo Dadebom II, has urged the government to take steps to address the long-standing feud between Sege residents and Electrochem Ghana Limited.

According to him, if the government as a matter of urgency does not address the issues between the two, it will escalate.

“The people are not against the investors but all we want is for due diligence to be done. The government must mediate this matter and put it to rest,” he appealed.

Nene Mayilo made this call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, following a shooting incident which claimed a life on Monday.

“This has been going on for the past three years and it is getting out of hand. It is a vast land and the salt is all we have got as our source of livelihood.

“We feel we are been cheated and being deprived of what is rightfully ours because the residents are not benefitting in any way. If business is lucrative, why can’t they employ the natives? We cannot just sell off our inheritance,” he bemoaned.

The shooting erupted in a renewed feud between some Sege residents and Electrochem workers left five people injured.

It is alleged that the persons who fired the shots were part of a taskforce deployed by Electrochem.

Despite confirming the deployment of a taskforce to prevent people from taking over their concession, the Operations Manager, Nene Odeopeor Siada III, has, however, denied there was any shooting.

