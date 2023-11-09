The Ada West Assembly has stated that it has taken proactive steps to deal with the issues between Electrochem Ghana and the residents of Sege.

The District Coordinator, Aaron Otoo on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, announced plans to engage both parties to find an amicable solution to the problem.

Mr Otoo noted that, the Assembly is worried about the tension that exists between the Sege residents and Electrochem over the salt mining.

“The chief is saying there has not been any negotiation or consultation but Electrochem is also saying an invitation has been extended but the other party has refused to come to the table.

“Nene believes the land is for him and Electrochem also thinks the concession has been awarded to them so on Monday, we will meet the traditional authorities then Electrochem on Tuesday to see how best we can resolve this matter,” he stated.

The Assembly’s intervention follows a shooting incident at the concession on Monday which left one person dead and five persons injured.

Reports indicate that, the residents were ordered to exit the Electrochem concession but the directive was not adhered to, leading to a raid by persons contracted by the company.

The District Chief Executive, who had gone to the scene to assess the situation, was severely beaten.

Mr Otoo who corroborated the story said the DCE was doing well but had to report to the Battor hospital on Thursday for further medical examination.

“DISEC went to the site not to unleash mayhem but we were attacked. We cannot progress if there is a stalemate so we will urge cool heads,” he appealed.

