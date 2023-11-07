Member of Parliament (MP) for Sege, Christian Corleytey Otuteye, has said the feud between residents and Electrochem Ghana Limited should be blamed on government.

According to him, the government has turned a blind eye to pertinent issues which need to be addressed and is acting adamant.

On August 30, 2023, President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned an ultra-modern salt mining and processing plant at Ada Songor owned by Electrochem despite opposition and persistent protests from residents of the area.

Speaking on Adom FM morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Otuteye questioned why the government was aware of the challenges on the ground but ignored them.

“The government rushed to commission the problem in spite of the existing problems and the evidence is clear on the ground. It appears there is a cover-up.

“It is a vast area the people have been mining all these years but now, it seems Electrochem does not want to see people close to their territory doing the same business they are in,” he lamented.

Mr. Otuteye called for cool heads and further dialogue to prevent the situation from escalating.

“A commission of inquiry must be established to look into what is happening because a solution must come from the government immediately else the situation will escalate further than what we saw on Monday.

The government and Electrochem have prejudiced that the people are doing something illegal but I don’t think the people have any reason to fight the investor so there must be dialogue for understanding to prevail and the issues addressed,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the MP has pledged to lead a dialogue for a resolution.

