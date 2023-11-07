Commercial drivers and other road users in the Kwabre enclave of the Ashanti region are lamenting the poor state of a two-kilometre road linking the Meduma and Maase communities.

They have prevailed on the members of Parliament for Kwabre East and Afigya Kwabre South, Francisca Oteng-Mensah and William Owuraku Aidoo respectively to help fix the road.

The drivers say the poor nature of the road is taking a heavy toll on their income, as they spend huge sums on vehicle repairs and maintenance.

“One pregnant woman gave birth in one of our cars just recently, but the baby died,” said one of the drivers.

Some commuters and residents also decried the health risk of inhaling dust and hitting deep potholes on the road.

“When it’s 6:pm, you can’t get any vehicle from Meduma Abaase Junction to Maase, due to the poor nature of the road,” a commuter said.

They are hoping their MPs and local authorities lobby for the construction of that two-kilometre stretch before the 2024 election.

One aspiring local Assembly member for the Meduma electoral area, Agyenim Boateng, in an interview with Adom News is hoping to help influence the road construction when elected.