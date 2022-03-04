A 38-year-old palm wine tapper, who hails from Gomoa Afranse in the Central Region, has been arrested by Axim Police for selling his 16-year-old son to a fetish priest, Nana Tanor Kwaw at Ayisakro near Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.



The fact of the matter is that the palm wine rapper, who gave his name to the media as Kwabena, went to the shrine of a fetish priest today, Friday morning March 4, at around 7:15 am to use his son for money rituals.



Upon realising he cannot obey the rules of the money rituals known in Ghanaian parlance as ‘sikaduro’, he changed his mind that he rather wants to sell the boy.



The fetish priest feigned interest and asked him to go and bring the boy.

ALSO READ:





As soon as he left, the priest drove straight to the Axim police station to report the matter.



The police, upon the tip-off, acted as businessmen who want to buy the boy from the priest.



The police, acting as businessmen, went to the priest’s shrine with a bag packed with papers as money.



When they got there, Kwabena was already there ready to sell his son.



After a few minutes of bargaining for GHC500,000, the police handed over the bag.



When Kwabena took the bag to count the money, he was grabbed and arrested by the police.



The case is currently at the Axim police station pending further investigations.