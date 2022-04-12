Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, says the music industry is not doing enough to hail artistes whose works have helped shape and taken Ghana’s music global.

The singer made the revelation on April 11, when he took to Twitter to celebrate the 58th birthday of hip-life grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone.

According to Stonebwoy, Reggie Rockstone is among the many legends who are not well appreciated for their efforts.

“Legend, Happy birthday, GrandPapa! Do you think our industry idolises legends enough?” he quizzed.

“I don’t think so,” the singer answered.

Legend Happy birthday GRANDPAPA! @ReggieRockstone

Do you think Our industry idolizes legends enough? I Don't think so.. pic.twitter.com/muM9pGDJ0b — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) April 11, 2022

Other personalities also attested to the fact that Reggie Rockstone is worth celebrating. For example, Reggie Rockstone is said to have originated the genre Hiplife in Ghana.

The fusion of Ghanaian highlife and American hip-hop is said to have been started by him in the 1990s.

More life and endless blessings grandpaa @ReggieRockstone 🎉🎉🎉 We celebrate you today and every other day as children of the legacy you so helped built. Live forever papa 🤎 pic.twitter.com/n5NRp9A25i — King Jamar (@KofiJamar) April 11, 2022

On the joyous occasion, rapper Sarkodie did not miss the opportunity to congratulate Reggie Rockstone.

He prayed for a long life for the Grand Papa. “Happy birthday, grandpa. We thank you. More life,” he tweeted.

Happy birthday grandpa we Thank you @ReggieRockstone More Life !!!! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/h7RfTAT6Py — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 11, 2022

