The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to make a big announcement on the way forward for the club at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi tomorrow.

Dissolution

This follows the dissolution of the club’s Board of Directors and management by Otumfuo last Tuesday.

As has been the norm, the Asantehene reportedly received the reports of the board and management of Kotoko at the Manhyia Palace after which he broke the news of their end of tenure to them.

Otumfuo thanked the Dr Kwame Kyei board and Nana Yaw Amponsah and his team for their respective contributions to the club in the past three seasons.

A close source told the Daily Graphic that Otumfuo, who is the owner of Kotoko, would meet the playing body, technical team and the Circles (supporters wing) tomorrow.

As the club races against time to prepare for the new season, expectations are that Otumfuo might drop a hint on the new direction for the club.

Until their three-year tenure ended last Tuesday, the Kotoko board and management had a frosty relationship, which largely affected the club’s performance in the league.