Nine out of the 10 presidential hopefuls seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 election have petitioned the party leadership to centralise the August 26th special delegates congress.

The nine say plans to hold the election on a regional basis will not sit well with the party.

The only candidate who is not in support is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

They argue that decentralising an election of only 900 voters will not be a wise decision.

They are, therefore, urging the party to allow all 900 delegates to converge at one venue for the polls.

The NPP will on August 26th cut down the list of its presidential aspirants from 10 to five as stipulated in its constitution.

Meanwhile, the NPP says it is compiling a new register for its August 26th special delegates’ congress.

The party says a new register will be needed for the register since some of the delegates had passed.

General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong Koduah, says a new register will be out by the end of the week.

“We are in the final stage of doing the compilation. Basically, we are not going to exceed 1,000 so between 900 and 1,000 delegates will form the special electoral college.”

“Some of the founding members have died, so we have to take their names out. We also have to look at past national officers. I am sure before the week ends we should have the final list for the special delegates’ election,” he stated.

