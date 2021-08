One person has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Akyem Asuom near Kade in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, believed to be a 62-year-old man, was a labourer helping a popular food vendor in the community.

The man, identified only as Congo, was sleeping on the corridor of the house during the robbery attack which occurred at 2:30 am Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Information gathered indicated that the robber, wielding an AK47 rifle, fired multiple gunshots, broke into the room and demanded monies from the woman who was with her three children in the room.

“I was sleeping when I heard some noise and suddenly the dogs started barking so I peeped through the window and started asking who was there. Then suddenly I heard two gunshots so I run into the room. Then the robber entered and demanded money I gave him all that I have but he said it was not enough. He fired gunshots six times in the room,” Daavi said.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Kade Government Hospital.

