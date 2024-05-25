A misunderstanding between Fulani herdsmen at Yabram, a farming community near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, which escalated into machete clashes, has resulted in the death of a resident.

Abdulrahman Abdulai was butchered to death with others identified as Ibraima Jibo, Mahamudu Iko, and Lasi Mahamudu Iko sustaining gaping machete wounds.

They were taken to the Dambai Health Centre and E.P Church Dan Moser Memorial Clinic, both in Dambai for medical treatment.

Mr. Philip Kwadwo Bidaba, the Assemblyman of Kwame-Akura East Electoral Area, confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a herder got himself intoxicated on hard drugs and was unable to lead the animals to graze, which led to the misunderstanding and subsequently, the machete clash, death, and injuries.

Mr. Bidaba said he received a distress call and rushed to the scene to prevent further bloodshed, caused the injured to be transported to the Dambai Health Centre and E.P Church Dan Moser Memorial Clinic when one was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) followed up at Dambai Health Centre and sighted one of the victims responding to treatment.

Further checks at E.P. Dan Moser Clinic witnessed two victims, with one under police handcuff protection at the facility.

Speaking to the second in command at E.P Clinic, Mr. Victor Kwame, said the victims were currently responding to treatment and were out of danger.

The Police Command had failed to provide any information when contacted, apart from their presence at the Clinic. Meanwhile, the deceased has been deposited at the WoraWora Government Hospital morgue for preservation.