Olivia Blessing, the first finalist to grace the stage, kicked off the official start of the show with her rendition of Amakye Dede’s “Odo Da Baabi” song.

As she commanded the attention of the audience with her powerful vocals, Judge Akosua Agyapong commended her for her ability to control the band, showcasing her stage presence and confidence.

Andy Dosty, the second judge, offered words of encouragement and prophesied about Olivia’s future success, declaring, “She will be a star.”

His praise further highlighted Olivia’s talent and potential, setting a positive tone for the rest of the evening’s performances.

The Nsoromma Season 6 finale, held at the West Hills Mall, was a highly anticipated event that brought together talented young singers from across Ghana.

With the crown at stake, each finalist was determined to deliver their best performance and leave a lasting impression on the judges and audience.

Watch the video here: