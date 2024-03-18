Students at Ntruboman Senior High School in the Oti Region have called for the replacement of its outdated library books with new ones to better serve its students.

The current library, which has been in use for decades, is no longer meeting the needs of students in the digital age.

A visit to the school by Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu revealed that, the outdated books in the library cover a range of subjects, from history to science to literature. Many of these books published decades ago do not reflect the current state of knowledge in their respective fields.

The students have expressed frustration with the limited resources and outdated books available in the library.

According to the students, with the rise of online research and e-books, they are finding it difficult to access the information they need for their studies.

Speaking in an interview, the students argued that, modern library books would not only provide them with better access to resources but also create a more conducive environment for studying and collaboration.

The Assistant headmaster of administration, Michael Kwame Mottey, said the school has been advocating for the replacement of the old books for quite some time.

He believes that having a collection of up-to-date and engaging books is crucial for the academic success of the students.

In response to these concerns, the African Library Project has taken the initiative to replace the outmoded library books in the school.

For the past eighteen (18) months, African Library Projects in partnership with Adom News has created over twenty libraries for schools in Oti Region following numerous reports on educational challenges facing schools.

The Regional Country Director, Festus Okpora, disclosed that the organisation aims to equip and provide students with up-to-date and relevant resources that will enhance their learning experience.

He said the projects include sourcing new books on a variety of subjects, as well as incorporating digital resources to keep pace with the rapidly changing educational landscape.

