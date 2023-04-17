Nsoatreman FC coach, Mumuni Abubakar expressed his frustration following his side’s defeat to Hearts of Oak in the matchday 26 games on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League debutants suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the 70th minute, Nsoatreman was awarded a penalty for an alleged handball by Hearts of Oak defender, Robert Sowah but referee Frederick Samena rescinded his decision after he consulted the fourth official.

Abubakar believes that, the decision to overturn the penalty contributed to his team’s loss, and he did not hold back after the game.

“I didn’t know that we had a human VAR in Ghana until today when the referee had to resort to a human VAR to rescind the penalty decision. To be honest, the referee would have to go and relearn the referee course,” Abubakar said.

The loss has put Abubakar’s side in danger of dropping into the 16th position on the league log with 31 points.

Hearts of Oak’s win has moved them up to third position with 42 points.

Nsoatreman FC will host King Faisal while Hearts of Oak travel to Bechem United in the matchday 27 games this weekend.