The Akuapem North constituency Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias IGP has been suspended by the party.

IGP has been suspended for making unfounded allegations against President Akufo-Addo and the National Chairman of the party during the polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators elections.

A letter issued and signed by the Eastern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Jeff Konadu said the decision to suspend the youth organizer was triggered by a petition dated March 23, 2022, from Carlos Jeffrey Abingale, a member of the party and a polling station youth organizer at Demonstration 1 polling station in Akuapem North Constituency.

The petitioner invoked the jurisdiction of the Regional Steering Committee about the conduct of the constituency youth organizer which contravenes Article 3 clause 5A of the party’s constitution.

The petitioner added television news video evidence to support the unfounded allegations made by the youth organizer that, President Akufo-Addo and the National Chairman Freddie Blay are destroying the NPP.

The petitioner also stated that the constituency youth organizer threatened to blackmail the government on Facebook live with the e-levy bill, and threatened to collapse the party in 2024 by projecting their own candidate and threatened the member of Parliament for the constituency Nana Ama Dokua not to show up in Parliament to support the e-levy bill.

According to the suspension letter, the Regional steering committee established a prima facie case of gross misconduct against the Constituency youth organizer, therefore suspended him and referred the case to the Regional disciplinary committee for disciplinary enquiry.

“In the meantime, I am directed by the Regional Steering committee to write to suspend you Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie from all activities of the party with immediate effect until the disciplinary process is completed”.

The Suspended Constituency Youth organizer in response on Facebook said

“Thanks to the good people of NPP. The suspension was well received and acknowledged. My love for the elephant fraternity is unshaken. The position is not a possession. We continue to serve the NPP in every capacity I find myself “.

He later posted a photo of himself and Nana Boakye, the national youth organizer of the NPP with the caption, “Regards to my boss. If a constituency youth organiser can be suspended without hearing his side of the story. Over to us all. As for injustice and intimidation, my soul won’t even allow me to shut up. I shall be back. I want to find peace for my daddy first. For my love for NPP 24/7.”

Some aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, in Akuapem North Constituency in Eastern Region boycotted the polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators election over national Security interference and widespread manipulation.

Addressing the media, the disgruntled members mostly supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nana Ama Asiamah Dokua, alleged that the election was fraught with widespread irregularities and machinations violating the spirit of a free and fair election.

The constituency Youth Organizer Owusu Afriyie who led the aggrieved members of the party alleged that some members of the party who are not qualified to contest the election by virtue of the fact that they breached the party’s constitution by campaigning for an independent candidate in the previous election were strangely in the contest.

He also alleged that some candidates with fake nomination forms who were never vetted have been allowed to contest the election despite protest.

The constituency Youth Organizer also claimed that there have been the deployment of national security operatives and military personnel to the constituency intimidating members of the party perceived to be close allies of the incumbent MP Nana Asiamah Dokua.

He accused President Akufo-Addo and the national chairman Freddie Blay of destroying the NPP Party.

The disgruntled members on Friday run to the Koforidua High Court praying the court to injunct the election