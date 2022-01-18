A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has rekindled plans to lead the party in the build-up to the 2024 election.

About five leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have all expressed interest to contest the flagbearership slot of the party.

But as a former Member of Parliament and a long-standing member of the party, Dr Apraku believes the timing is right for his return in the race.

“NPP should reward Apraku for election 2024. I have gone through hell from 1992 as a politician and NPP member.

“I tick all the boxes to the next NPP flagbearer and NPP’s ‘yenim wo fri tete’ mantra fits me so I should be voted the next flagbearer,” the former Offinso North MP said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

However, he has urged party faithful not to reward him based on his long and diligent service rendered over the years instead, his capacity to deliver progress and development.

“I believe in a theory that those who have served the party faithfully and honestly must be rewarded. There’s nothing magical to make the country and economy work. I am ready to lead Ghana to work well,” he added.

The aspirant, who is also a former Trade and Industry Minister, has thrice contested unsuccessfully to become the NPP’s flagbearer.

But Dr Apraku, who is currently the Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research at the ECOWAS Secretariat, maintained he has a vision for Ghana that needs to be actualised, hence his comeback.