The Ghana Education Service (GES) is inviting the Union of Education leaders to a meeting to further deliberate on the issues raised concerning the new academic calendar.



The meeting comes on the back of the call by the unions for GES to withdraw the policy to change the academic calendar.



In a letter, signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES insisted representatives of the Unions were consulted before the decision of the semester system was adopted despite the denial by the Unions.



However, the letter added that the meeting is to engage the unions on additional concerns they have raised.

GES also used the opportunity to welcome all learners back to school, especially my first day at school pupils assuring parents and stakeholders that the 2022 academic calendar will not be distracted.

Read the full statement below: