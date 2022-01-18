President Nana Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the government, family and people of Mali following the death of ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday, 16th January 2022.

President Akufo-Addo, in a statement, addressed to the Head of the Transitional Government of Mali, H.E. Col. Assimi Goita said he learned the news of President Keita’s death with sadness.

He noted that: “The late former President will be remembered as a respected Statesman of Mali and the Ecowas region. His demise is a sad day for the people of Mali and the ECOWAS Community.”

“On behalf of the people of Ghana and the ECOWAS Community, and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, the people of Mali, his widow and family,” the statement said.

