Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has stressed he is ready to keep his position despite the Black Stars early exit from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana, who were chasing their fifth AFCON title, failed to qualify from the group phase for the first time in 2006.

Milovan Rajevac and his charges finished bottom of Group C having lost to Morocco and Comoros and sharing the spoils with Gabon.

Speaking after the defeat to Comoros, the Serbian gaffer said he still has an unfinished business with the Black Stars as he feels he is still the right man to qualify them to the 2022 Fifa World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

“I’m not leaving. I want to stay and qualify Ghana to the World Cup,” Milovan said after the defeat to Comoros.

“We didn’t start the game against Comoros how we wanted and we conceded an early goal. It was a poor start for us and then the red card to Andre Ayew changed everything. I think Comoros deserved this win because they played very well than us,” he added.

Ghana has qualified to the final round of the World Cup qualifiers and would know their opponents in March after a draw by the Confederation of African Football [CAF].