Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has admitted that Black Stars were not good enough to compete for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The Black Stars, after opening their campaign with a defeat against Morocco and a draw against Gabon, were hoping to pick their first three points of the tournament against Comoros.

However, after 90 minutes of action, Ghana were beaten 3-2 by the tiny island nation.

The defeat means Ghana exited the tournament without a win and finished 4th in Group C with just a point.

Speaking after the game, Jordan admitted that the entire team was not good enough to compete for the title.

“We were not good enough,” the former Crystal Palace forward said after the defeat.

“We have a young squad but this is a wake-up call for everyone and if we don’t learn from this then I don’t know what will happen,” he added.

El Fardou Ben Mohamed scored Comoros’ first ever goal at the continental finals before Ahmed Mogni added a second just past the hour-mark. Goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku levelled the game up for Ghana, but Mogni grabbed a winner for Comoros.

The Black Stars played 65 minutes with 10 men after a harsh early red card for lead striker Andre Dede Ayew.

Ghana will be hoping to make an impact and win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Ivory Coast.