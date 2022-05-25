An Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has said he is optimistic of winning the election.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, Mr. Boateng-Agyemang said he has served his party well and is hopeful he shall be remembered and elected the party’s chairman.

To him, his opponent, Jeff Konadu Addo’s claims that he [Jeff] is competent and the right man for the job should be disregarded.

“I know the region very well and so if you are talking about the experience then it is about what you know about the constituency. My opponent knows nothing about Adieso.

“I am not here to attack anybody but none of them can measure my experience to theirs for 32 years. If you don’t understand the constituency philosophy, you can’t manage the region,” he said.

He reiterated that, he would succeed in helping the party to win more votes in the Eastern region.

Mr Boateng-Agyemang joined the chairmanship race after the incumbent Regional Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi declared his intention to contest the vice chairmanship position at the national level.

This, according to him is an opportunity for him to continue the good works of Chairman Kissi.

Having won the New Juaben constituency elections for the fourth time, Mr Boateng-Agyemang is convinced the delegates are confident he will do a good job.

The 53-year-old has served the NPP in the Eastern region in various capacities including a campaign coordinator for former Member of Parliament for New Juaben North constituency, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, 2007.

Meanwhile, the Regional executive’s election has been scheduled for Friday 27 through to Sunday 29 May 2022.