US-based Ghanaian teacher, Kobby Annor has said he had to convert to Islam to enable him travel abroad.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, he explained that, he converted to Islam after his friends in Libya told him Muslims have advantage in the country.

“My focus was to travel. That is why I went for tertiary education. After that, I converted to Islam because my classmates in Libya at the time said Muslims there had some advantages” he said.

Besides this, Kobby stated that, the ‘pressure’ from Ghanaians abroad who came home pushed him to believe that he would succeed if he left the country.

“A cousin advised me to travel to South Africa because the salary there was good. So I made arrangements and left in 2013. It was tough to teach in SA without a permit. I had to go back to Ghana after two weeks because I couldn’t get a visa extension” he narrated.

Kobby said he had to learn to become a nail technician for a while until he got a teaching job.

After working in South Africa for three years, he got a chance to teach in the US and now makes $4800 a month.