Traders at the Kejetia market in Kumasi owe the Electricity Company of Ghana over five million cedis, after defaulting payment of bills for 13 months.

The traders say sharing of the bills has been problematic due to the absence of separate meters in their stalls.

Chairman for the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, says they have had to count electrical appliances of the over 7,000 stores monthly before sharing bills.

The battle for separate meters at the Kejetia Market started 2 years ago, but traders are yet to see an end to this.

The traders pay an average 450 thousand cedis as monthly electricity bills. This they say has worsened the cost of doing business at the new facility.

For thirteen months now, traders have defaulted in payment of bills.

Traders say management of the facility have not been proactive to their plight despite several meetings with them.

Nana Akwasi Prempeh says the ECG and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURC) have all agreed on the installation of separate meters.

But they cannot understand the delay in implementation.

The traders say they have series of actions against management of the facility have not yielded any positive results.

Meanwhile, management of the Kumasi City Markets Limited says they are in talks with metering companies for the installation.

