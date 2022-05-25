New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the Ekumfi Constituency of the Central region say they will reject the regional election results. if the party does not schedule a date for their constituency elections in order to allow them to take part in the regional contest.

The youth are accusing the regional executive of running down the party in the region. They claim decisions are taken based on personal sentiments and emotions.

The party goes to the polls this weekend and there is no sign whether the Ekumfi Constituency would take part in the said elections because elections have not been held in the constituency.

At a news conference at Mankessim, youth organizer aspirant of the party, Samuel Kuntu Takyi warned the dire consequences should they be excluded in the elections.

