Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed that Kofi Kordzi, has been suspended for two weeks.

The striker’s suspension was occasioned by what the club described as a “violation of his contract”.

Kordzie dominated the local media weeks ago after he was spotted playing in the 2022 Ramadan Cup on the same day the club was involved in an MTN FA Cup semi-final game against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The club said Kordzi did not have permission to participate in the Ramadan football gala.

Kordzi has been out of favor at Hearts of Oak for the most part of the season, after losing his position in the squad after returning to the club.

See the Hearts of Oak statement below: