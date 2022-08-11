Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has announced her conversion to Islam in a latest Instagram post.

The actress duly completed the process on August 9, as she was presented some items to symbolise her acceptance into the religion.

The conversion was done under the auspices of the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Chief Imam of Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board.

Some other Islamic leaders, including women, were present at the ceremony.

Images she shared on social media captured Poloo fully covered from head to toe with a wide smile on her face.

She is yet to announce her new name as required by the religion.