Ghana Football Association [GFA] General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo says the integrity of the Ghana Premier League will not be compromised despite confirming online betting company, betPawa as the headline sponsor.

The country’s football governing body last week announced that they have agreed on a three-year deal with the betting company to become the official headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The deal according to the Ghana FA is worth 6 million dollars.

Following issues with match manipulation in Ghana Football, many have raised questions about the GFA’s decision to partner betPawa.

However, Mr Addo said he believes the agreement with the betting company will not affect the integrity of the league.

“Competition sponsorship doesn’t encourage betting and betting industries have their own way of marketing to their target market,” Prosper Harrison Addo told Asempa FM.

“BetPawa is a regulated industry and the fact of the sponsorship does not encourage negative betting (betting which is not encouraged by the state).

“We have the national laws which allow betting, people under 18 cannot bet, as well as footballers,

“We will strictly monitor and sanction anyone who falls foul of the provisions we have.”

The 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season will commence on the weekend of September 9 to September 12.