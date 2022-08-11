Head pastor of the Apostolic church’s Ajumako branch met his death after a vehicle belonging to the University of Education (UEW) crashed into a tricycle he was riding in.

The pastor, identified as Pastor Solomon died instantly upon the crash.

Sources at the scene told Adom News that the incident happened around 10 pm, Tuesday.

An eyewitness narrated that the tricycle with seven occupants including the driver was traveling to Ajumako Techiman when the accident happened midway.

It is said that the UEW vehicle with registration number GS 9322-10 lost control and collided head-on with the tricycle with registration number M-22-GR 8999.

Pastor Solomon, who was sitting on the front passenger side died on the spot as the impact fell on the right side of the tricycle.

Some passengers who managed to jump out sustained various injuries and were rushed to the Ajumako Government Hospital.

Doctors say the six other injured occupants are in stable condition awaiting discharge.