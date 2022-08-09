A member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Dr Tony Aubynn, believes player exodus from the country will be halted with the betPawa sponsorship.

The country’s football governing body last week unveiled betPawa as the new sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League for the next three years worth $6m.

Over the years, the Ghana FA has struggled to deal with player exodus due to the lack of financial motivation in the topflight.

Following the unveiling of the sponsorship, Dr Aubynn is convinced the new sponsorship will aid players to stay in the Ghana Premier League.

Dr Tony Aubynn

“We are aware that some of our players leave the country for money elsewhere and some are paid $200 a month but if we can pay them something close to that, I believe they can stay in the Ghana Premier League,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

“I know some of them leave because they want to get something for their family but I believe this sponsorship from betPawa will motivate them to play in the Premier League.

“The Ghana Football Association is getting $6m from this sponsorship and we hope this will do us good by halting the player exodus from the Ghana Premier League,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League is scheduled to be launched on 2nd September 2022 with the league kicking off on the weekend of 9th to the 12th September 2022.