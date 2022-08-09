Veteran Kumawood actress, Queen Sabby Deborah, has opened up on her can of worms in a bid to advise the younger generation to uphold moral values.

Queen Sabby, who revealed she was once uncontrollable and arrogant, said she met a bitter end which caused her to make a U-turn to Christ.

Detailing her experience on Adom TV’s The Journey, she stated that she was taught a lesson when her husband ditched her shortly after their marriage.

According to her, all her plans of a happily ever after was never to be as her lover travelled to America, and till date, she is yet to hear from him.

“Growing up, I enjoyed the idea of lavish living. I traveled far and near just to buy jewels and I dined at the fanciest restaurants. I was just blowing off cash because it was from my own sweat. I had no regard for men because I was independent. When they talk, I talk back because I could fend for myself. I was uncontrollable and not submissive.

“I thought I was tough until a man I married took advantage of me. We had a talked-about wedding and held party after parties for days, but after, he ditched me and I am yet to hear from him.”

Queen Sabby added that her husband travelled under the pretext of going to secure their future, but she later realised it was for his selfish interest.

After finding him a place to stay and filling out his visa forms and every necessary documentation, she narrated that he left her to her fate the very moment he landed on American soil.

The famed actress said the experience caused her a lot of shame, but it also led her to access her life and find the path to Christ.

She made the revelation while advising the youth to be submissive and have reverence for the elderly.



