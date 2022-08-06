The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Malta Guinness as the new headline sponsor for the 2022/23 Women’s Premier League.

Malta Guinness was officially confirmed as the new sponsor on Friday at a ceremony that took place at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

The beverage company has signed a three-year partnership deal with the GFA.

The deal will see the beverage company sponsor the league with three million Ghana cedis for the next three seasons.

Starting from the 2022/23 season the GFA will receive Ghc 1m from the sponsorship deal including products from the company.

“Football in Ghana is an incredible unifier that connects people from all walks of life, daily. From the street corners to the hallways of big corporates, football conversations and matches bring joy and inspire greatness among people,” said Estella Muzito, Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana.

“Women’s football has in recent years taken its much-deserved place as a premium sporting spectacle that attracts thousands of fans and supporters.

“Malta Guinness’ decision to sponsor the Women’s Premier League in Ghana is in line with our mission to fuel a world of good. The incredibly talented women who play the game, the officials, the Football Association, and the fans will be energised in their support of their favourite teams and Malta Guinness will be there to refresh them all the way.”

On his part, the President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, expressed his delight about the partnership and noted the FA’s commitment to ensuring a successful competition.

“The leadership of the GFA has shown commitment to the growth of the Women’s Football for which reason we increased the number of participating teams from 16 to 20. Another timely intervention from the GFA was to supply free footballs and other valuable equipment to these clubs. We enrolled players on the YEA for monthly allowances and also made the matches in the Women’s Premier League available on Max TV.

“I am filled with joy announcing this landmark agreement with Malta Guinness. I would like to thank the management of Guinness Ghana for believing in my leadership and choosing to work with us. The Ghana Football Association will continue to protect our brands to make them attractive to corporate Ghana and the world at large. In passing, I want to call on other companies to emulate this example and come on board to help develop and grow the sport”.

Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana, Sylvia Owu-Asunkomah, added that “we are delighted to partner with the GFA in this dream of bringing back the love of women’s game. Guinness Ghana has a long-standing history of supporting football in Ghana. Today, we are excited to yet again, chart a new partnership with the GFA with this agreement to are committed to the progressive portrayal of women across all spheres of life and this sponsorship with our premium brewed nonalcoholic brand, Malta Guinness, is just one of the ways to illustrate that commitment.

“As a business committed to championing inclusion and diversity across our entire business, we want to ensure that culture permeates every aspect of our communities and sports. This partnership is the ideal opportunity to offer our women athletes the platform to showcase their greatness and can-do spirit; an ideal that drives at the core of what Malta Guinness is.”