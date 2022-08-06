Roma have signed Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, from Paris St-Germain.

The Netherlands captain won the Ligue 1 title and made 37 appearances in all competitions after moving to PSG from Liverpool last summer.

The Italian club can exercise a clause to buy the 31-year-old after the 2022-23 season.

Wijnaldum becomes Roma boss Jose Mourinho’s fifth summer signing.

He follows Paulo Dybala, Nemanja Matic, Zeki Celik and Mile Svilar to the Italian capital.

“It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player,” Wijnaldum said. “Everyone I have spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans.

“The club made it clear just how much they wanted me in the efforts they made to complete the deal, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and belief. The reception from the supporters, on social media and elsewhere, has also been fantastic.

“I promise to give 100% and help the team compete for all our targets this season.”