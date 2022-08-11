A senior economist has urged the government to, as a matter of urgency, be swift about negotiations in its talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie said the economy is in shambles and so delaying the process will spell doom for the country.

“For as long as we don’t know the kind of programme that would be given to us, I hope the government is putting documents together to get the processes done faster. I don’t know who is delaying who. I don’t think that we should delay the process because the economy is in a mess and so government should provide the necessary data for IMF to prescribe the programme for us,” he said.

He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday that the only solution for the country in the shortest possible time is to have the IMF programme.

“We cannot have any structural change of our economy without stability and we need the IMF to give us the stability before we can continue with anything that we want to do.

“Government cannot do anything at the moment unless they go for loans and as we speak because of covid and the Ukraine war most countries are suffering and so IMF is our only hope,” he added

A month ago, the government disclosed that it was targeting $1.5 billion from the IMF shortly after reversing its policy decision not to approach the multilateral lender for loans.

The IMF has since agreed to work with the Ghanaian Government on the loan programme, which is also expected to help restore the country’s macroeconomic and debt stability.

READ ALSO: