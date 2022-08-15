Actress Akuapem Poloo has stunned social media users with the latest news about her conversion to Islam.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress has shocked fans with the announcement of her Islamic name.

In a video on her page wearing white Mayafi and Jarabiya, she has disclosed she is Haniya.

She wrote: The name is HANIYA ROSEMOND ALADE BROWN (aka AKUAPEM POLOO) STILL @iamcardib SPIRIT TWINNY 💋❤️.

The actress, born Rosemond Brown, a few days announced her new religion, saying she is committed despite the doubts raised by a section of Ghanaians.

She explained she was not forced to become a Muslim, nor is she doing this to attract attention or impress people.

Her announcement has attracted many comments from fans including congratulatory messages on her new path.

Watch the video below: