Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s pre-season trip to Turkey has been postponed, the management of the club announced on Monday morning.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions were scheduled to leave the shores of the country on Sunday for the European country ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

According to the club, the trip to Turkey has been postponed due to the difficulties in VISA acquisition.

The club’s official statement reads: “Our planned trip to Turkey for the second phase of our pre-season which was originally scheduled for the 14th of August, 2022 has been postponed due to visa processing delays.”

Kotoko will also represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko will begin their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season’s campaign with newly-promoted side Nsoatreman FC next month.

Meanwhile, the team is in Accra to continue their pre-season ahead of the new football season.

Kotoko are currently without a head coach following the resignation of Prosper Narteh Ogum.