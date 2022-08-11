Asante Kotoko has confirmed the signing of Cameroonian goalkeeper, Pouaty Dendoum Moise D’assise on a free transfer ahead of the new season.

D’assise has signed a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League champions.

The 26-year-old is joining the goalkeeping department of Asante Kotoko which already have Kwame Baah, Ibrahim Danlad, Frederick Asare and injured Abdul Rafiu.

He becomes the third signing of Asante Kotoko in this transfer window after the signing of Accra Lions’ Frederick Asare and Ugandan international Steven Dese Mukwala.

He played 43 games, conceded 63 and kept 11 clean sheets in two seasons for Switcbacks in the USA.