The Bono Regional Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah, has criticised Alan Kyerematen for advocating for Ghanaians to vote for a “Christian leader.”

Mr. Yeboah argued that Mr Kyerematen’s statement has no place in Ghanaian politics and emphasised that religion should not be intertwined with political discourse.

He highlighted Mr Kyerematen’s extensive experience as both a politician and a professional, suggesting that he should exercise better judgment and refrain from engaging in such divisive politicking, which he considers detrimental to the nation.

In a press release issued on Monday, April 8, Mr Yeboah questioned the former Trade Minister’s ethical standing regarding his remarks.

He further emphasised that Ghana boasts rich cultural and religious diversity, with citizens practising various faiths and beliefs.

Mr Yeboah called for the condemnation of Kyerematen’s comment by all, stressing the importance of fostering inclusivity and respect for religious plurality in the country’s political landscape.

“It is therefore interesting and morally questionable for Alan to turn around and against the craft just for want of political power by suggesting the idea that leadership should be restricted to one religious group and undermine the principle of democracy and equality upon which our nation is built. Leadership transcends religious affiliation.”

“It is about competence, integrity, and the ability to serve and represent all citizens, irrespective of their background,” excerpts of his statement said.

While addressing congregants of the Church of Pentecost Dr. Wyatt Assembly last weekend, Mr. Kyerematen said “As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader, who is also a Christ-like leader.

“We want a leader who has the vision to bring hope to the hopeless, but we also want a leader who will be a servant leader to serve the people and not to Lord over them. We also want a leader who has integrity. These were the characteristics of our Lord Jesus who today is risen,” he said.

However, Mr. Kyerematen’s assertion has met the disapproval of both the NDC and NPP, with the latter’s activists roundly condemning the claim as it appears a direct attack on their flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim.

They describe his statement as divisive and contrary to the religious inclusivity in Ghanaian politics.

