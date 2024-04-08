Ghana and Guinea-Bissau have reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen their bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various areas.

This includes trade, agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, tourism, education, environmental science and technology, petroleum, and hydrocarbon activities.

Guinea-Bissau has agreed, among other things, to grant licenses to Ghanaian fishing vessels to operate in its waters, while Ghana will offer fisheries and maritime training to personnel from Guinea-Bissau.

Deliberations also focused on driving investment opportunities, both domestic and foreign, into the two countries, as well as enhancing cooperation and partnerships in their development efforts.

To this end, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated that, both countries would convene the inaugural session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between Ghana and Guinea-Bissau during the year.

President Akufo-Addo made this announcement during a joint press conference at the Jubilee House, where he hosted President of Guinea-Bissau, H.E. Umaro Moktar Sissoco Embalo.

He applauded President Embalo for his efforts to transform his country and consolidate democratic rule and stability.

President Embalo stressed the need for ECOWAS and the Sahel region to intensify the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

He also disclosed the importance of achieving food security in Africa and establishing more manufacturing companies to create jobs for the continent’s youth.

The two-day state visit is a reciprocal gesture following a similar one by President Akufo-Addo in May of last year.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo is expected to depart from Accra later today.

