The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up committees to supervise the vetting process for parliamentary aspirants in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament(MPs).

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong announced the vetting will take place in all regional capitals from Wednesday, January 3, 2024, to Friday, January 5, 2024.

All Regional Executive Committees have therefore been directed to disseminate information regarding the date, time, and venue of the vetting process to their respective constituencies and aspirants.

Specific individuals, according to the NPP, have also been appointed to serve as National representatives on the Vetting Committees across various regions.

Meanwhile, the NPP has established a National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) to address appeals from aspirants and other stakeholders.

The party is optimistic all stakeholders will cooperate fully to ensure the smooth conduct of the primaries as it extends best wishes to all aspirants.

Read the full list of the committees below: