The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will know formerly by Friday, December 29, how many of its parliamentarians will no longer be seeking re-election.

There is a growing list of NPP MPs bowing out of Parliament, including a good number considered heavyweights in both the party and national politics.

Many political watchers have considered the development an unhealthy one, particularly for the fortunes of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, however says the NPP has a good number of capable hands to take over from the experienced but retiring legislators.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, 1st Deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Wusu and former Ministers, Joe Ghartey (Railways and previously Attorney-General and Justice), Samuel Atta Akyea (Works and Housing), Dan Botwe (Local Government and Rural Development) and Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Roads and Highways), are among the key persons from the NPP fold who have decided to leave the House.

The list so far

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame) – Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Joseph Osei-Owusu (Bekwai) – 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament Samuel Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South) – Chairman, Mines and Energy Committee Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan) Kennedy Agyepong (Assin Central) – Chairman, Defence and Interior Committee Dan Botwe (Okere) – Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West) – Minister for Roads and Highways Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiawso) – Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Dr. Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom) – First term MP Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya) – Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Carlos Ahenkorah (Tema West) – Chairman, Trade, Industry and Tourism Committee Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North) William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South) – Deputy Minister for Energy Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West) Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East) – Chairman, Lands and Forestry Committee Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North) Kojo Kum (Ahanta West) – Former Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East) – Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Haruna Mohammed told JoyNews over the phone that it is typical of the NPP to mentor leaders and that enough persons have been mentored to take over. There is therefore no cause for alarm.

“… By tomorrow we’ll have a formal report of those who will not be going. However, the New Patriotic Party has always positioned themselves well when it comes to parliamentary representation.

“We encourage the use of mentorship and also to make sure that we get the right persons to fill those particular positions. Even though parliament will be losing experienced hands in terms of contribution, in terms of procedure, and what have you, if you look at the likes of JH Mensah, the likes of Hackman Owusu Agyeman, the likes of Papa Owusu-Ankoma, and co, when Parliament was so very interesting in those days, you could see that we have been able to bring up new persons in the form of the current Majority Leader who was in that Parliament. But you are seeing more from him, you have seen Afenyo Markin, you see Habib Iddrisu. So new upcoming politicians and members of parliament or representatives from the NPP have always contributed their quota and the exit of these experienced ones as you are mentioning, I believe that we will get more and more experienced ones…”

Charles Owusu shakes Nkoranza North with mammoth durbar

Why is Bawumia not allowed to freely choose his running mate?…