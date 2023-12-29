Ace journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed concern over the lack of autonomy for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in selecting his running mate.

More than 10 influential figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are reportedly vying for the position, with similar lobbying efforts taking place among regional groups such as NPP opinion leaders in Greater Accra.

Supporters in Greater Accra have specifically urged the presidential candidate to choose a Ga as the running mate.

However, Kwesi Pratt has strongly criticized the emphasis on tribal considerations, stating that competence should be the primary criterion.

He described such lobbying practices as “foolishness” and questioned the relevance of one’s tribal background, emphasizing the importance of intellectual capacity.

“Why are we indulging in tribalism? Whether the person is Ga or Frafra, what difference does it make? Let’s be serious!!! The main criteria should not be where the person is coming from but their capacity to think,” he exclaimed.

Kwesi Pratt said the unnecessary pressure on the Vice President is detrimental his candidacy ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“This will not help Bawumia…why are you doing this to this man; no presidential candidate since 1992 has been treated this way. It’s as if Bawumia can’t make decisions of his own. Now we’ve got to the level of dictation; stop that” he fumed.

The veteran journalist revealed that, a similar situation seems to be unfolding within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He called for an end to what he described as “foolishness” gripping all political parties.

Kwesi Pratt made these remarks during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo.’

